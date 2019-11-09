WWE Rumors: Real reason why Kofi Kingston has been demoted back to the tag team title scene revealed

Kofi Kingston.

The New Day defeated The Revival to win the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the most recent episode of SmackDown in Manchester, England.

Dave Meltzer addressed the title change on the Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed the reason why WWE booked the New Day to become 7-time tag team champions.

Meltzer stated that WWE may have decided to push Kofi Kingston back into the tag team title picture to avoid any questions regarding his future as a singles talent. Ever since losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar, Kingston has been pulled from the singles scene altogether and that has confused a large section of the fans.

The idea is to get Kofi Kingston up and running again, as well as the New Day in the absence of Xavier Woods. A return to being a tag team competitor is being viewed as a demotion for Kingston in the eyes of the fans, however, the WWE Creative may feel it's the best way forward for the former WWE Champion.

It's also the company's way of diffusing the negativity with regards to how WWE booked Kingston to lose the WWE title and how the popular Superstar has not even been granted a rematch.

Here's what Meltzer said:

"I even asked, because I didn’t know about this title change at anytime, I think that they wanted to kind of get Kofi Kingston set up in this tag team so people wouldn’t be asking questions about Kofi Kingston not being in the mix for the singles title and again just, with Xavier Woods out, getting the New Day up and running and getting Kofi Kingston up and running but in a different direction than he was in before, he was a singles guy, so that was pretty much it.

I think it’s like because people would go like, ‘well okay, why isn’t he getting a rematch for the championship, how come he’s not in that top programme, and you’re putting him in a tag team programme since some people would consider that as a demotion, and it is, which is why some people consider it that. So yeah, I think that’s pretty much the deal is to get the championship on him and that way people won’t go, ‘oh they’re treated Kofi all wrong, because a lot of people were saying that.’

Meltzer also noted that FOX and WWE always intended to take the WWE title off of Kingston before SmackDown moved to the new network and they facilitated the title change by having Lesnar squash the New Day member.

So, what's next for Kingston now that he is back leading the tag team division? Could we see a possible rift between the New Day as WrestleMania comes by? What role would the injured Xavier Woods play in the future? WWE has many potential angles to build towards next year's WrestleMania.