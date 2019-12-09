WWE Rumors: Real reason why Luke Harper was allowed to leave by the company revealed

Luke Harper.

Luke Harper has finally been granted his release. It was a long time coming as the former Intercontinental Champion had put in a request back in April but the company tacked on time on his deal for the months he was out due recovering from an injury.

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue opened up about the WWE departure of Luke Harper in a new video posted on his YouTube channel. Colohue revealed that the WWE creative team just didn't have anything for the former Intercontinental Champion, which is why the company let him leave.

It was also revealed by Tom that former SmackDown Live Executive Director Eric Bischoff was the one who pushed WWE to get Harper back and reunite him with Erick Rowan during the recent angle involving Roman Reign and Daniel Bryan.

It's surprising that the WWE management didn't see much in Harper, who will surely look for more creatively satisfying options now that he is free from the WWE.

Tom explained Harper's situation:

"Harper clearly knew it was coming beforehand as he trademarked his original ring name Brodie Lee, but everyone was told in individual meetings that it would be happening. So they knew, at least a little bit ahead of time even if they couldn't formally announce it.

It's an interesting one, there were a couple of injuries of course, but with Luke Harper, it's not the case that he's been unfortunate.

It's the case that the creative team simply don't seem to know or didn't at least, seemed to know what to do with him. His recent pairing with Erick Rowan was very last minute, that was something Eric Bischoff was pushing to my knowledge, and while I don't believe it's anything to do with Eric Bischoff departing, I do believe that storyline was very rushed. And, I think that has to do with the brand split and the intention to have a new draft, just before Survivor Series.

So with Luke Harper, Creative simply didn't have anything to offer him. He's been in creative hiatus quite a lot, he obviously picked up an injury at a bad time with the Bludgeon Brothers, that tag team seemed like it was going places.

It seemed like it was going to be something similar to what the Viking Raiders are right now, but unfortunately because of that, it didn't really happen. Harper was never planned to be a part of whatever Daniel Bryan's mini-faction was.

So where will Harper go? Will he follow Jon Moxley to AEW? Will he take up a new challenge by going to NJPW, where he can be a huge star?

Wherever he does eventually end up, It's a universal fact that the WWE missed a beat with a very talented performer in Harper.

Nonetheless, we wish the 39-year-old nothing but the best for his future.