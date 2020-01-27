WWE Rumors- Real reason why Sasha Banks was not in the Women's Royal Rumble match revealed

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair emerged as the surprise winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match after eliminating Shayna Baszler. The outcome and how Baszler got eliminated weren't the only unexpected moments of the match as Sasha Banks was conspicuously missing from the bout.

Fightful Select had an update regarding The Boss' absence immediately after the match ended. The report states that Banks wasn't cleared to compete by the WWE medical team. It's interesting to note that the report doesn't have any more details regarding her injury.

Here is what the report states:

When asking why Sasha Banks wasn't in tonight's Royal Rumble, Fightful was informed that Sasha Banks wasn't cleared to compete. She's not wrestled since January 3. We weren't told the specific injury or the severity of the injury, or even when she's expected to be back.

As always, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue provided a clear picture of the situation on Twitter.

Tom stated that Banks' ankle injury may be more serious than previously imagined.

He stated the following:

Sasha Banks' ankle must be more injured than we previously realised. That would make sense, given that they've been trying to have her lose to Lacey Evans for weeks now.

Heading into the Women's Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks was one of the Superstars who had an outside chance of winning the match. There were whispers of The Boss possibly taking on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, Banks has been kept away from the ring since the January 3rd episode of SmackDown due to the untimely injury.

She was not in Bayley's corner for the SD Women's title match at the Royal Rumble, which is not a promising sign either regarding Banks' in-ring status.

We should get a little more clarity on her immediate future in the weeks to come and we hope that's she is fit enough to compete at WrestleMania 36.