WWE Rumors: Reason why there will be no ladder match at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh // 24 Mar 2019, 09:58 IST

Why won't WWE add a ladder match to the WrestleMania card?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com recently did a Q&A session on Fightful Select. During the session, spoke about the possibility of a ladder match at WWE WrestleMania 35 next month and how discussions backstage regarding the match had gone.

Ladder matches are some of the most exciting in the WWE and with WrestleMania being the biggest show of the year, we've gotten accustomed to the carnage of the match type. Although ladder matches have become a staple of the Mania card over the last few years, WWE didn't book one for the Show of Shows last year and this year could follow in the same path.

On Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp spoke about discussions backstage in WWE regarding putting a ladder match on the WM 35 card. Here's what Sean Ross Sapp had to say:

“I know [a ladder match] was pitched for the women’s match and it was quickly shot down. I don’t know, that could end up changing. I was told this week that they consider a ladder match too much of a mess and I’m thinking, ‘What, why.?!’ They need one.” H/T: RingsideNews

We don't know why WWE is suddenly averse to booking ladder matches on WrestleMania cards but they've historically been a great way to kick off the show. The tag-team ladder match at WrestleMania 33 (which did not open the show) was one of the most memorable tag-team matches at Mania in recent years featuring the return of the Hard Boyz.

It looks unlikely that WWE will add a ladder match to the WrestleMania card this year with the show less than 3 weeks away. The card isn't yet complete so you never know.

