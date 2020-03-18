WWE Rumors - Real reason why Vince McMahon didn't postpone WrestleMania 36 despite Coronavirus threat

WWE had the option to push WrestleMania 36 forward.

Here's the reason why the boss has decided to let it happen inside an empty arena.

Vince McMahon (PC: EM16, Pixabay)

This year will be historic in the WWE, but unfortunately for the company and the fans, it will be for all the wrong reasons. The Coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to have this year's WrestleMania inside an empty arena at the Performance Center.

It's unheard of but WWE were left with no other option. But, were they? Could WrestleMania, which is scheduled to take place on April 5th, have been postponed to a future date?

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the backstage reaction and the thought process that went into the unforeseen decision to have the biggest show of the year at the WWE PC.

Meltzer revealed that Vince McMahon wasn't confident about WrestleMania happening anytime soon as there could have also been a possibility of the show being pushed back to as late as November.

It's being said that considering the uncertainty of COVID-19 and its widespread effects, Vince just wanted to get 'Mania out of the way.

Meltzer explained:

So, I asked, why would you do this? You've got all these fans who will come, I mean, many of them won't be able to come, but many will. Maybe you want to have 50-60000 people, maybe you'd have 40000 people, maybe in a couple of months, some people will be out of work and they may not be able to afford it. There are all kinds of different scenarios but it's still the best of a bad situation.

And I was told that he could not confidently say that at any time that they could do this and it was kind of like put to me like, what if there are no shows till November? What do you do? So he just wanted to get this out of the way. Now, it's going to be a totally different WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue was the first to note in his YouTube video about WrestleMania possibly happening inside an empty arena and the report ended up being accurate.

WrestleMania has always been about the large gathering of fans who come from all around the world to experience pro wrestling at its best. Pro wrestling is nothing without the fans and the absence of a live audience will surely hurt the quality of the show.

While WWE could have changed the date of the show, the decision to let it emanate from the Performance Center hasn't been met with positive reactions.

