WWE Rumors - Real reason why Zelina Vega was made the manager of Angel Garza on RAW revealed

Andrade, Zelina Vega and Angel Garza.

With Andrade out of action with a 30-day suspension due to a wellness policy violation, his feud against Humberto Carrillo was expected to be on hold until his return.

However, Zelina Vega made things interesting on this week's RAW by introducing Angel Garza to the main roster fans. The NXT Superstar, who is also the real-life cousin of Carrillo, made his RAW debut as a heel and confronted Humberto before working a match against Rey Mysterio.

Garza lost via DQ but he did have the last laugh as he planted Mysterio's head onto the exposed concrete floor with a DDT.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reviewed the latest episode of RAW on the Wrestling Observer Radio and they spoke about Angel Garza's debut and the possible plans for the Superstar.

As revealed by Meltzer, the former Cruiserweight Champion will continue to wrestle on NXT and RAW until Andrade returns to TV after the end of his suspension. The decision to give Zega a new Superstar to manage seems like a temporary move to prolong the feud with Carrillo.

However, there is also a possibility that WWE gets Garza as a full-time member of RAW once Andrade returns to action. We could see a new stable featuring Garza, Andrade and Vega if WWE decides to go down that road.

Here's what Meltzer said on the WOR:

He's got such a great look and he can go. I mean he's really good. So this guy, now the deal here is, okay, he is an NXT guy who has been on NXT TV. So the rules, and rules are meant to be broken, so the rules are that you can't bring up an NXT guy unless it has been planned way in advance and this hasn't. So what it is, is right now, he is here because Andrade failed a drug test and they needed something so, that's what he's here for.

I know he should stay, but, and he may, I mean, there's not like this rule that he's going to have to go back but right now the idea is that he's going to be on both shows and that he's still an NXT but he is a fill-in for 30 days. When I watched my first thought was like, they need to reevaluate that line of thinking, because this guy, so you know Zelina Vega managing those two as a stable. because Andrade is really good too, that starting to be a winning combination.

