WWE Rumors - Real reasons why 3-time US Champion and these 13 Superstars were chosen to be released

Here is why WWE chose to release these former Superstars in particular.

The company released multiple Superstars and personnel on Wednesday

Multiple Superstars and backstage personnel lost their jobs on Wednesday as WWE decided to cut its expenses amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare.

In an unexpected move, the company released many long-time WWE Superstars including Zack Ryder and Heath Slater, who have been with the company for a considerable time. Other newer signees like EC3, Eric Young and Drake Maverick were also released.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed light on why the company chose some of these Superstars in particular.

Mike Kanellis was another who had just signed a five-year deal after wanting out. And then after doing so and not being used, wanted out again. Lio Rush at one point also wanted out. English, Primo, Epico, Slater, Ryder, Hawkins, Young, EC 3 and Jose were rarely used, and in some cases, never used. English was used only as a television announcer.

Zack Ryder is not only a former Intercontinental Champion but has also held the tag team titles and US Championship in the past. Even Heath Slater has been with the company ever since he debuted as part of the original Nexus along with Daniel Bryan and Wade Barrett.

Lio Rush is a former Cruiserweight Champion and was set to be involved in a tournament to crown the new interim Cruiserweight Champion before he was added to the list of Superstars who were let go by the WWE.

Some Superstars were given the chop as they had previously asked for a release

Apart from the above-mentioned Superstars, some others including Rusev and The Good Brothers were also released by the company. Similar reasons were stated for their release as well, that the three Superstars had shown interest in leaving the company.

Here is the reason stated for 3-time US Champion Rusev:

He hadn’t been used much of late and was involved in a contract dispute.

The following explanation was given for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's releases:

They had just signed a five-year deal at about $750,000 per year each. They had continually turned down lower numbers and has asked for their release, with the expectation they were going to leave for AEW.