WWE Rumors: Reason for Braun Strowman leaving the ring without confronting The Undertaker

An indication of a future showdown?

Braun Stowman and The Undertaker face-off from RAW

What’s the story?

During the latest edition of Monday night RAW, the fans witnessed a confrontation between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, which planted the seeds for a potential WrestleMania 33 match. The segment also involved Braun Strowman, who was eventually interrupted by the Deadman.

Despite being cut-off, the ‘Monster Among Men’ left the ring without physically or verbally confronting the Phenom. Strowman’s behaviour raised curiosity among fans, and IWNerd.com reports that this could mean the two could face off in the future.

In case you didn’t know...

Braun Strowman has been booked as an unstoppable wrecking machine in the recent weeks. It was rumoured that the former member of the Wyatt Family will go one-on-one with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 but the plans were later called off. Roman Reigns ultimately replaced Strowman as the Deadman’s opponent at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

IWNerd.com reports that the segment between Strowman and The Undertaker can be actually considered as an indication of a future feud.

They also highlighted that Strowman’s act was a sign of respect and not cowardice. Apparently, Strowman had no business to settle with the Deadman and that’s the reason he just walked out of the ring when confronted by the Undertaker during the last episode of RAW.

What’s next?

With three weeks left for WrestleMania 33, there is nothing known about Strowman’s role at the ‘show of shows’. Interestingly, givemesport.com has reported that fans will continue to speak of Strowman after the event, even if he is booked badly at ‘Mania.

Sportskeeda’s take

Backed up by his in-ring skills and recent booking, Braun Strowman has been able to get over with the WWE Universe. In fact, his matches against the Big Show and Roman Reigns received critical acclaim as well.

If Strowman continues to improve in the ring, then a potential feud with the Phenom will be feasible. Maybe a feud with someone like The Undertaker, who has been one of the cornerstones of this pro-wrestling industry, will help Strowman establish himself.

