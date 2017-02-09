WWE Rumors: Reason Kane wasn't in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match

WWE missed the boat with a potential cameo for Kane in the Rumble - but was there a big reason why?

Kane’s Rumble legacy speaks for itself

What's the story?

As reported by NoDQ, Dave Meltzer has stated that the reason by WWE veteran Kane was not in the 2017 Royal Rumble Match is because he has been dealing with nagging injuries over the last few weeks. The Big Red Machine was a surprise omission from the bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

In case you didn't know

We were dieing to see a few Kane eliminations

Kane has built quite the legacy for himself in the Rumble over the years, which is why fans were so shocked to see that he didn't even make an appearance. Since debuting in the match concept back in 1996, Kane has made a record 19 appearances in the Rumble which is seven more than any other superstar in history. In addition to this, he's also eliminated the most people in history with 44 eliminations spanning across two decades.

Heart of the matter

As previously stated Meltzer has revealed that nagging injuries have been piling up for Kane, meaning that the 49-year-old had to sit this one out. He hasn't been seen on SmackDown Live in a number of months now which many consider to be a shame, as he was starting to find something of a role for himself on the blue brand.

What's next?

With Kane turning 50 a few weeks after WrestleMania, the question remains as to whether or not he will once again enter the Royal Rumble Match next year in Philadelphia. Given this recent news about his health it seems unlikely, but for now the most important thing for Kane is that he gets fit and healthy with the aim of a 20th Rumble staying fresh on his mind for the next 12 months.

Sportskeeda's take

It sucks that we didn't get to see Kane in the Rumble this year, as he could've notched up one or two more eliminations in order to increase his overall total even further. Every time he enters the Rumble you expect something big to happen, and there's no doubt in our minds that he's the greatest performer in the history of the match.

It looks like we could well be coming to the end of the road for Kane in the WWE and whilst that is a shame, he deserves a good send off. So please, WWE - don't have Roman Reigns break his record. He deserves to keep something.