WWE Rumors: Reason revealed for Steve Austin's return to Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 455 // 29 Aug 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to return for yet another appearance on Monday Night RAW in September. The former WWE champion's return was announced earlier this week, and now, PWInsider have an update on the reason behind it.

Mike Johnson on PW Insider Elite audio claims that WWE are bringing back the Texas Rattlesnake just to attract the crowd. He avows that the Madison Square Garden hasn't been sold out and with less than a month to go until the show, WWE are trying to make it more exciting.

He said: “A lot of people asked me why is Steve Austin added to RAW in The Garden. It’s quite simple. They have not sold out The Garden. They are half sold out for RAW. And a little bit less than half sold out for SmackDown based on the seating maps I have seen. So, they are gonna add some additional attractions to try and bring people in.”

Monday Night Raw returns to the MSG after almost 10 years. The last RAW hosted there saw a once in a lifetime Triple Threat Tag Team Match that featured John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels (D-Generation X) against Chris Jericho & Big Show (JeriShow).

I cannot believe it has been so long. Time flies by. The Garden is home to many of my favorite moments in my career. @BretHart in #survivorseries @undertaker in #summerslam #highwaytohell and stunning @VinceMcMahon for the very first time. Along with many others.

Hell Yeah! https://t.co/L0LKzDRiYK — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 26, 2019

Where is Stone Cold Steve Austin now?

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been making appearances for WWE. However, they have not been as frequent as Goldberg or the Undertaker's and nor have they been in matches. He last appeared on the RAW Reunion and cut an unscripted promo to end the show.

He used to run The Steve Austin Show (a podcast), and with that coming to an end, he is now set to host Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network. It is set to be a half-hour series centred on Stone Cold interviewing various celebrities across different cities throughout the United States.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!