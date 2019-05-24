WWE Rumors: Reason why Aleister Black and Kevin Owens won't be at Saudi Arabia PPV

Kevin Owens and Aleister Black

What's the story?

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia next month at the Super ShowDown on June 7, 2019, the third Saudi Arabia PPV after last year's Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel.

But, like last year, a few Superstars have decided to skip the show, two of them being Aleister Black and Kevin Owens. Here, we bring you the reason why those two Superstars will not feature at the show.

In case you didn't know...

Super Showdown will see the likes of Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Brock Lesnar return to WWE television, with a host of matches already confirmed for the show.

Goldberg and The Undertaker will face off for the first time, while Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship title against Dolph Ziggler. We could also mostly see Brock Lesnar cash-in his Money in the Bank contract against Seth Rollins - a WrestleMania 35 rematch.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer have revealed that the reason for Black not competing at the Super Showdown is because of the numerous tattoos that he has that are related to religion. Black is a known satanist and that could not go down well with the strict Saudi Arabian regime.

Kevin Owens, meanwhile, will not be a part of the show due to his family requesting him not to go to the show at Saudi Arabia. His friend, Sami Zayn, will not be at the show because he is of Syrian descent and Syria-Saudi Arabian relations have not been the best.

Owens was in a feud with Kofi Kingston, but now has been replaced with Dolph Ziggler.

Daniel Bryan is the other Superstar who has also asked to not be included in the show.

What's next?

Super ShowDown takes place on June 7, 2019 at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.