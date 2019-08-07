WWE Rumors: Reason why Bobby Lashley will be off TV until November

Bobby Lashley usually appears frequently on Raw

What's the story?

It was recently reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that Bobby Lashley is expected to return to a WWE ring in November 2019 after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, the former ECW Champion recently underwent elbow surgery and he is still on track to return within three months.

In case you didn't know…

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most prominent heels on WWE programming in 2019 so far.

“The All Mighty” won the Intercontinental Championship from Dean Ambrose in January before facing Finn Balor in a series of matches in the first few months of the year, including at WrestleMania 35.

During that time, he also joined forces with Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre to face The Shield in several televised and non-televised matches before Ambrose’s departure from the company.

In recent months, the 43-year-old has been involved in a heated rivalry with Braun Strowman, which culminated with “The Monster Among Men” winning a Last Man Standing match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 14.

The heart of the matter

Bobby Lashley’s most recent WWE appearance came on the July 15 episode of Raw, where he competed in a 10-man Battle Royal to determine a No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

It emerged shortly after the show, via Sean Ross Sapp, that WWE had internally listed Lashley’s return date as November 2, which came as a surprise because details of a possible injury had not been previously reported.

Now, in an update from Ryan Satin, it has been revealed that the two-time Intercontinental Champion required surgery on his elbow, which explains why he will be out of action for the next three months.

What's next?

The heel side of the Raw roster has been shaken up over the last month, with Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley no longer appearing on Monday nights on a weekly basis. Moving forward, expect the likes of AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre to keep hold of their positions as Raw’s top bad guys until Lashley’s return.