WWE Rumors: Reason why Brock Lesnar was drafted to SmackDown on FOX

Why was Brock Lesnar drafted to SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar was the second overall draft pick last night on WWE Raw, but The Beast was drafted to SmackDown since the blue brand is now being pushed as the main brand in the company.

It was thought that Lesnar and Charlotte Flair would be the two main stars on the brand moving forward but instead, it was Bayley who was able to defeat Flair on Friday night to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen was then drafted to Raw last night.

The Beast on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is a former Universal Champion and has spent much of his career on Raw, so it will definitely be a culture shock for The Beast to be back on SmackDown. It appears that the main reasoning for Lesnar move over to SmackDown, alongside the likes of Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns, could be because FOX wanted someone big on their show.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar was moved to SmackDown last night was because Rousey wasn't available, which means that The Baddest Woman on the Planet could be heading to SmackDown when she finally makes her return.

“I think that it was an executive decision at FOX that they had to get Brock Lesnar because they’re not getting Ronda Rousey, at least for a while."

Rousey has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania when she broke her hand, she later revealed that she was on hiatus from the company because she was hoping to get pregnant with her first child, but would return sooner rather than later. Rousey has since been appearing on Total Divas as part of season nine of the show.

Do you think Brock Lesnar is suited to SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

