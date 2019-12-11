WWE Rumors: Reason why company booked Rusev and Bobby Lashley in a tables match

Rusev sent Bobby Lashley crashing through a table on RAW.

After months of build-up, WWE finally confirmed a match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley for the TLC PPV. Rusev and Lashley will face each other in a tables match and there could be a big reason why the company booked that particular stipulation.

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the opening segment of RAW and the TLC match announcement in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer speculated that the reason why WWE may have decided to go with the tables match is that there would be no pinfalls involved, and a 'fluke finish' can enable the storyline to continue even after the PPV.

Here's what Meltzer and Alvarez discussed:

Bryan Alvarez: They’re now divorced and now they’re going to do a tables match at the PPV.

Dave Meltzer: Well, finally we’re going to get a match after all these months of build.

Alvarez: A tables match!

Metzer: I know. You know what that means? No pinfall. So we can have a fluke ending and keep it going.

The most recent episode of RAW kicked off with a Divorce Court segment that was hosted by Jerry 'The King' Lawler.

Lana and Rusev both came out to sign the divorce papers, however, before that could happen, they both cut promos and had a relatively entertaining back-and-forth.

Rusev was quite over with the fans as 'Rusev Day' chants broke out on more than one occasion.

The Bulgarian Brute demanded that he get a match against Lashley before signing the contract. Lashley would also make his way to the ring before cutting a brief promo.

The segment unsurprisingly ended with Rusev sending Lashley through a table with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex.

Despite widespread criticism coming from the fans, WWE has stuck to the ongoing angle and added more layers with each passing week.

While the storyline has seen many twists and turns over the past few weeks, Rusev and Lashley are yet to have a singles match in their feud. Their advertised match at a recent live event was also adjudged a no-contest after Rusev failed to show up before the ten-count.

It's clear that the company wanted to save the match for the TLC PPV, however, the match scheduled to happen at the December 15th show could be the first of many more to come.