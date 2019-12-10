WWE Rumors: Reason why company released The Ascension (Exclusive)

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 10 Dec 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE

The Ascension have been released by WWE

Following the news that WWE released Sin Cara and Luke Harper, it was also announced that The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor had been allowed to leave the company.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions featured sporadically on WWE programming after their main-roster debut in December 2014, but they had not competed in a televised match since the week of WrestleMania 35 in April 2019.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that the duo’s professional behaviour played a part in WWE granting them their releases.

“They [Konnor and Viktor] have been in conversations [with WWE]. They did want to go but they didn’t kick up a fuss about it. They just quietly went about their business. WWE have decided to essentially honour that on that basis. They like how they’ve gone about it, so nothing is planned in storyline. The WWE believe they simply have better options already, so The Ascension will be moving on.”

For more details on The Ascension and the latest WWE releases, listen to Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue!

The Ascension’s WWE careers

Having established themselves as one of the most dominant tag teams in NXT history, The Ascension failed to replicate that success following their call-up to the main roster in December 2014.

Although they picked up some statement-making victories in early 2015, notably against The New Age Outlaws and Goldust & Stardust, it soon became clear that they would struggle to be taken seriously as legitimate Tag Team Championship contenders.

In total, they earned just three Tag Team title opportunities in five years on RAW and SmackDown, with their most recent title match coming against Chad Gable and Jason Jordan at Elimination Chamber in February 2017.