WWE Rumors: Real reason why Finn Balor wasn't at Raw Reunion show revealed

Why was Finn Balor missing from Raw?

What's the story?

Over thirty-eight WWE legends and past-Superstars congregated on Monday Night Raw this week to mix it up with the current main roster for a Raw Reunion show, leading to some great moments.

However, whilst we got to see Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, DX and several other legends win the 24/7 Title, we didn't get to see Finn Balor, and here's the reason why.

In case you didn't know...

On the previous Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor was attacked by a returning Bray Wyatt debuting his new 'The Fiend' character. This has led to speculation that the two will be wrestling at SummerSlam.

At the same time, news broke online that Balor had asked for some time off from WWE television, with the reason most people have accepted being that he has just got recently engaged and wants to spend some time away to recharge and be with his fiance, something that WWE granted.

The heart of the matter...

It was believed that Balor would take his time off after SummerSlam due to the assumed build between him and Wyatt for the show. However, a source within WWE has told me that Balor wasn't on the Raw Reunion show because he is already on his requested time off.

The source went on to tell me that we most likely wouldn't see Balor again until the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw before SummerSlam, which is August 5th. This would give Balor a total of three weeks away from WWE.

However, this would also mean that any SummerSlam match that Balor would be involved in would need to receive a last-minute build.

What's next?

Bray Wyatt attacked Balor last week and continued his reign of terror by doing the same with Mick Foley this week. At the moment, it's unclear as to what WWE plan to do with Wyatt and its possible that we get a more concrete idea about the entire situation next week.