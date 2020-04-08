WWE Rumors: Reason why Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown revealed

Why did Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown?

According to a report, the decision for Goldberg to win was made at the "last-minute".

Goldberg beat Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown to win the Universal Championship

One of the big matches on the WWE Super ShowDown card earlier this year saw 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt defend the WWE Universal Championship against Goldberg. Wyatt had not yet lost a match in The Fiend persona until then and most fans expected him to win the match. However, to many fans' surprise, Wyatt ended up losing the match after Goldberg hit him with a less than impressive looking Jackhammer.

WrestleZone recently spoke to a source in WWE who told them more about the decision to have Goldberg go over at Super ShowDown. According to WZ, the decision to have Goldberg pin Wyatt was a “last-minute decision” and was taken because Goldberg didn’t want to hurt his image. The report also stated that Goldberg himself pushed for the title win. Here are more details from WrestleZone’s report:

We were told that Goldberg going over was a last-minute decision, apparently because Goldberg didn’t want to risk damaging his image. It was noted that Goldberg bargained for creative control and pushed for the title win because 'The Fiend' was a monster and the younger fans needed to see him come out victorious, or it would ruin his character.

The report also stated that we may not see Goldberg in a WWE again any time soon:

Goldberg has been open in the past about believing kids saw him as a superhero, and it appears he felt keeping the mystique alive was critical this time around as well. Furthermore, it was explained that Bray eventually agreed to put him over, which might have gained him some more favor with the locker room. As far as when we could see Goldberg back in a WWE ring, that might not happen for a long time, if at all.

Goldberg defended the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania last weekend. He was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns at the PPV but when Reigns pulled out due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and ended up facing Braun Strowman instead. In what came as a surprise to most fans, Strowman pinned Goldberg to leave WrestleMania as the new WWE Universal Champion.

We don’t yet know who Braun Strowman will face next but should find out more on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. There are some suggestions that he could face his former mentor Bray Wyatt.