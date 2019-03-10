WWE Rumors: Reason For JoJo Offerman's Absence From WWE Revealed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 19.39K // 10 Mar 2019, 20:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JoJo Offerman has been missing from Monday Night Raw over the past few months

What's the story?

JoJo Offerman hasn't been seen on WWE TV for a number of months and hasn't posted on her official Twitter page since December, but it appears that the former Total Divas star isn't done with WWE.

In case you didn't know...

JoJo Offerman was entangled in personal drama a few years ago when it was revealed that she was in a relationship with former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, but Offerman was able to move forward as the company's main ring announcer and helped to make history back at Evolution in October.

Offerman came into WWE as a Diva Search contestant and then won a part in Total Divas when the show began back in 2013, but she later decided to leave the show to focus on her in-ring career.

The heart of the matter

JoJo Offerman hasn't been seen on WWE TV in a number of months with Mike Rome taking over the reins as the main Monday Night Raw ring announcer and whilst there have been a number of rumors floating around, her official website's Twitter has confirmed that she is still part of the company and just having some time off to deal with a personal issue.

For everyone asking - JoJo isn’t done with WWE! She’ll be back at some point. But for now, @MikeRomeWWE is doing an impeccable job and keeping her spot warm! 👏 — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) February 21, 2019

It's JoJo's 25th Birthday today but there doesn't seem to be any hint from the star or the company about her return date at present.

Just a quick disclaimer to all that have messaged us, we won’t be giving out the details as to why JoJo isn’t currently on TV. It’s completely private and her privacy should stay that way. All there is to know is that it is a personal reason and she will eventually be back ❤️ — JoJo-Offerman.com (@JoJoOffermanCom) February 28, 2019

What's next?

WWE Fastlane takes place tonight but it doesn't seem as though JoJo will be making her return any time soon. Interestingly enough, Bray Wyatt has been missing from TV since August last year despite being cleared for a return for a number of months.

Do you think JoJo Offerman will return? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement