WWE Rumors - Reason why major Championship match was scrapped for WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4th and 5th.

Do you think WWE should have cancelled this match?

WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner and even though the buzz might not be the same as it is during WrestleMania season - owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic - WWE will still ensure that fans get a great show.

One of the matches that is set to take place at the event is the 6-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, as Bayley will put the title on the line against five other female Superstars.

While a 6-Pack Challenge surely gives more women a chance to shine at the grandest stage, fans were initially hoping for a Bayley vs Sasha Banks match to take place at the show. As per Dave Meltzer of WON, even WWE had originally planned a match between the two best friends but later changed it to a multi-woman match.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks was planned for WrestleMania 36 at one point but it was ultimately decided to hold off because they couldn’t build a feud between them fast enough.

The Role Model will be putting her title on the line against Lacey Evans, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Tamina and Banks at WrestleMania. While Banks will be part of the match, a one-on-one encounter with Bayley would have been even better.

However, it looks like WWE do not want to rush this feud and possibly the match, and WrestleMania would serve to build the feud between these two women for a future singles clash.

Banks is a former RAW Women's Champion but is yet to hold the SmackDown Women's Championship. Maybe The Boss will pick up the win at WrestleMania, thereby sparking a rivalry between herself and Bayley. It remains to be seen who walks out of WrestleMania as the SmackDown Women's Champion.