WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Monday Night RAW did not feature any women's segments

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte

The WWE Draft 2019 made one thing clear if it was not evident before — the company is set to make sure that everyone knows how important women are to their current product. The top draft pick was none other than 'The Man' Becky Lynch.

The RAW Women's Champion was the first-ever woman to be selected first in a WWE Draft. So, with that clear statement, it would be safe to assume that on the first RAW post-Draft, Becky Lynch would be one of the biggest highlights of the show, right?

Apparently not.

On this week's RAW, surprising everyone, there were absolutely no women taking part in any segment.

Where were Becky Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka?

It is understandable that 'The Man' was not present either, as she was representing WWE in the ESPNWSummit.

“Your darkest moments are what’s going to show you the light and show you the way you wanna go. It’s gonna teach you everything about yourself. … Everyone has a different story. We just gotta support each other.”



Yes, @ecambage! 👏👏👏https://t.co/dWouV8iquq — #espnWsummit (@espnW) October 22, 2019

Other than Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair was not present either. 'The Queen' was apparently in Australia for a meet-and-greet with the fans, not making her appearance on the show after Lynch and she had faced each other in the opening match on RAW last week.

Sydney 🇦🇺 Brisbane 🇦🇺 Melbourne

👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/xONnmVmbK4 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 22, 2019

Asuka was also tied up with WWE Australia.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were also advertised for the event.

The only woman who was actually making an appearance on RAW, was Zelina Vega, who was also not in a match, but rather supporting Andrade in his match against Sin Cara. She actually hit a Hurricanrana on Sin Cara during Andrade's match.

With this in mind, comes the question that the fans are asking, why were the women not the focus of the show on tonight's episode of WWE RAW?

From tweets, it was clear that Natalya was present behind the scenes.

Possible clash with Crown Jewel build-up

While there might be other reasons, it is possible that this might also have a lot to do with the show that WWE is building towards, at the moment — WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

The show is taking place in Saudi Arabia, and women will not be permitted to travel and perform there. As a result, currently building storylines for them means continuing it until Survivor Series in late November. Also, with the Australian tour, WWE might not have all their talent on hand, and as a result of that, they don't want to put on a half-hearted storyline so soon after the Draft.

Is that acceptable for WWE to do? Perhaps not, with the litany of talent that they have at their disposal. But is it the smart move?

It will be interesting to see if the combination of the WWE Australia tour and the upcoming Crown Jewel event see the women missing on Smackdown as well.

