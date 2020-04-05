WWE Rumors - Reason why the company wanted Shayna Baszler to lose at WrestleMania 36

WWE may have a big reason behind booking the biggest upset of night 1.

Was it the right decision from the WWE creative team?

Shayna Baszler.

Becky Lynch going over Shayna Baszler was one of the biggest upsets of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. The Queen of Spades was the odds-on favorite to become the new RAW Women's Champion heading into the show. However, Lynch reversed the Kirafuda clutch into a somersault pin and got the three-count.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated about the reason behind the decision to hand Shayna Baszler a loss.

The mentality at the moment is to get all the babyfaces over at WrestleMania to maintain a feel-good atmosphere.

WWE may not have felt that it is the right time to take the title off of Becky Lynch and they also may have wanted to protect Shayna Baszler in a losing situation.

A quick finish facilitated both outcomes. And while it may have come across as an underwhelming end to a heavily-pushed match, it may have just been the beginning of the feud.

WWE may have also not wanted to book a DQ finish and it was the best possible route to keep the title on The Man in the eyes of the WWE officials.

Meltzer explained.

In this case, it was like, do we need to change the title now? No, we don't need to. It was a quick win. It wasn't like she beat her with the Disarmher, she beat him with the powerslam or anything like that.

Whenever you do a finish like that, the idea is to protect the heel while the babyface sneaks over. That's exactly what this finish is.

It came across to me that this was hardly the finale. This is just the first match and they didn't want to change the title and it was a way to kind of like get a win without hurting Shayna. That's clearly what the design was.

The basic gist is that they didn't want to change the title and this is what they did and they didn't want to do a DQ.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of WWE's programming in the wake of a lockdown being enforced. And, considering the circumstances, continuing with Becky Lynch as the RAW Women's Champion may have been the safe option.