WWE Rumors: Reason why The Fiend did not attack Steve Austin on RAW

Lennard Surrao

Steve Austin and Bray Wyatt.

There were a few things certain to happen during the build-up to this week's episode of RAW. A few Stone Cold Stunners and a solid promo from the Texas Rattlesnake were a given. What was also expected to happen was The Fiend assaulting Steve Austin. At least, that's what was hinted in Bray Wyatt's tweets in the past week. However, it didn't happen despite all the obvious teasers.

Dave Meltzer commented on the same on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer opined that the WWE may not have wanted a character as strong as Austin to put over Wyatt.

Meltzer: He absolutely brought up Steve Austin (during the firefly Fun House segment). I don’t think they would want Steve Austin to put him over.

Bryan Alvarez: Why the hell would he bring it up on Twitter and bring it up basically in a promo on TV? Why do you that if you’re not going to pay it off? Isn’t that Vince McMahon’s big deal? Don’t do things you are not going to pay off.

Meltzer: I don’t know. I don’t have an answer for that. I don’t think it’s a good idea. I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t like, trivialize Austin as just being a guy, you know one of those guys. Too strong of a character, because if he does something to Austin, the people would want Austin to get the revenge, not Seth Rollins or Braun Strowman. It doesn’t make sense, honestly to do that. But as far as why he was doing that? Maybe to tease something down the line, who knows. But yeah, he went hard on Austin. He definitely did. He was talking about strangers, right? I’m sure he’s going to do something at the PPV after the Rollins and Strowman match. At least he should.

It was the Stone Cold show at the MSG

Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction this week on RAW's return to the MSG after ten years. The WWE legend was involved in a big segment featuring Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman and The OC. The segment ended with the United States champion being laid out by the Stunner.

The main event was a massive 10-man tag team match that saw Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders defeat the team of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Austin came out after the match and celebrated the win with the babyfaces by popping a few beers. The night didn't end there as Austin called Styles back to the ring after the show went off the air. Styles fell for the bait and was taken out by another Stunner.

Regarding Bray Wyatt, the former WWE Champion did mention Austin during the Firefly Funhouse segment but as stated by Meltzer, it could all be a part of a bigger plan for the future.

