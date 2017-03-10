WWE Rumors: Reason why the Triple H-Kurt Angle-Stephanie McMahon love triangle angle didn't last

Why a great Attitude Era angle was cut short.

by Jeremy Bennett News 10 Mar 2017, 23:59 IST

Sorry Kurt, you can’t steal Stephanie from Triple H

What’s the story?

During the summer of 2000, there was a story line that had developed with Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon in a love triangle. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated on Twitter that the angle was cut short because Triple H didn’t think it was believable. Meltzer’s tweet is below:

HHH told the writers that it wouldn't be believable that a woman would leave him for Kurt, and thus, for credibility's sake, it had to end https://t.co/P2rz8ByifO — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Kurt Angle is a prime candidate to replace Mick Foley as the Monday Night Raw General Manager once Mick has to take a leave to have hip surgery. It would be a comedic way to bring this angle back up once again 17 years later as Angle and Stephanie have always played off each other well.

The heart of the matter...

As he was dating the boss’ daughter and was one of the top stars in the company at the time, it is believable that Triple H said something to that effect. His personality was the complete opposite of Kurt Angle’s in the WWE at the time.

Triple H was portrayed as a destructive badass while Kurt Angle was kind of an aloof and goofy character. Angle would try to act tough but come off as a dork sometimes, while Triple H was tough and hurt people.

What’s next?

We will finally see the return of Kurt Angle at the WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony on the Friday before WrestleMania when he will be inducted. Rumour has it that he will be appearing at the Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live after ‘Mania, but currently is not set to appear beforehand.

Sportskeeda’s take

This is one of those situations you just have to laugh at in hindsight. Typically when it comes to couples or pairs in the world of pro-wrestling, you suspend belief. The pairing of James Ellsworth and Carmella is the perfect example of that right now.

However, it was the Attitude Era, which was a completely different time. The shift from silly characters and story lines went away and were replaced with more realistic ideas during this time.

