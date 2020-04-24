Bray Wyatt feeding money to Vince McMahon

Bray Wyatt has become one of WWE's most popular superstars. Except for a brief run in 2018, Wyatt has never had a real face run, which is a shame considering he's been the hottest star in the company on multiple occasions.

His resurgence in 2019 and re-debut as 'The Fiend' took his career to the next level - winning the Universal Championship and becoming a 2-time World Champion. Wyatt has a history of being put in a corner on many occasions and many fans feel that he eventually deserves to have a run as a babyface.

Korey Gunz rightly pointed out to Tom Colohue on Dropkick DiSKussions that Wyatt doesn't feel like the heel in his Universal title feud against Braun Strowman, where the two former faction members will face off at Money in the Bank 2020.

Tom Colohue reveals that Vince McMahon is the only one that pushes the idea of Wyatt being a heel. He continued, saying:

"The person really pushing these feuds and the idea that Bray Wyatt is a heel is Vince McMahon. He wants Bray Wyatt to be used as a heel. He wants Bray Wyatt to push faces. Unfortunately, we've now got this system where anyone feuding with Bray Wyatt ends up switching from heel to face or face to heel. You get that bizarre RAW after WrestleMania feel from the guy, but Vince McMahon never got the RAW after WrestleMania either"

Is Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt a 'risky' feud?

Korey Gunz also mentioned how the feud between Strowman and Wyatt feels too early, especially since The Monster Among Men just became Universal Champion. He raised a concern about how both superstars need the momentum and the win and the fact that only one can come out of this looking good.

Colohue suggested that they could do something similar to Hell in a Cell 2019, where Seth Rollins vs 'The Fiend' ended controversially with a dusty finish. He revealed that having no crowds now means that it's the best time for WWE to pull off a dusty finish to keep the crowd going.

However, a couple of minutes before that, he revealed that WWE could be reverting to their plan at the start of the year - to have the Universal title on 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and wait for Roman Reigns. That could appear to be a possibility.