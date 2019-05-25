WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon recently fired backstage interviewer

Don't cross the boss!

What's the story?

WWE backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes was recently released by the company, with Fuentes herself revealing a rather surprising reason herself as to why she was released.

According to Fightful Select, that wasn't the exact reason, but rather the last straw. Her termination from WWE allegedly had to do with Vince McMahon not liking a certain trait of her interviewing.

In case you didn't know...

Dasha Fuentes joined WWE in 2014, where she spent an early part of her career there being a performer at NXT live events and at NXT tapings. She transitioned into being a backstage interviewer during the time and was eventually moved up to the main roster, where she started on the road.

Fuentes was heavily criticised for having a rather "robotic" style of interviewing. Despite this, she kept her job for a while, but in April 2019, she lost her job.

She revealed herself that it was an interview with Roman Reigns on RAW where she allegedly made a slip-up, making Vince McMahon furious. You can watch the interview below. Honestly, she made a small blip that's hardly noticeable.

The heart of the matter

Fightful Select reported that they were told that Vince McMahon was not a fan of Fuentes and disliked her interviewing style.

Vince McMahon didn’t like that Fuentes was “redundant and pausing” her speech during the interview, which contributed to the termination

This explains a lot. Fuentes stated that when her manager called her, she was told that it was a "series of events" leading to her being taken off TV. She assumed it meant she would go back to NXT, but her contract was abruptly terminated.

The Roman Reigns interview was seemingly just the final straw.

What's next?

While Fuentes won't be back in WWE anytime soon, we wish her all the luck in her future career. WWE's next PPV is Super ShowDown, coming to you on June 7th.