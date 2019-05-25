×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon recently fired backstage interviewer

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
506   //    25 May 2019, 11:09 IST

Don't cross the boss!
Don't cross the boss!

What's the story?

WWE backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes was recently released by the company, with Fuentes herself revealing a rather surprising reason herself as to why she was released.

According to Fightful Select, that wasn't the exact reason, but rather the last straw. Her termination from WWE allegedly had to do with Vince McMahon not liking a certain trait of her interviewing.

In case you didn't know...

Dasha Fuentes joined WWE in 2014, where she spent an early part of her career there being a performer at NXT live events and at NXT tapings. She transitioned into being a backstage interviewer during the time and was eventually moved up to the main roster, where she started on the road.

Fuentes was heavily criticised for having a rather "robotic" style of interviewing. Despite this, she kept her job for a while, but in April 2019, she lost her job.

She revealed herself that it was an interview with Roman Reigns on RAW where she allegedly made a slip-up, making Vince McMahon furious. You can watch the interview below. Honestly, she made a small blip that's hardly noticeable.

The heart of the matter

Fightful Select reported that they were told that Vince McMahon was not a fan of Fuentes and disliked her interviewing style.

Vince McMahon didn’t like that Fuentes was “redundant and pausing” her speech during the interview, which contributed to the termination

This explains a lot. Fuentes stated that when her manager called her, she was told that it was a "series of events" leading to her being taken off TV. She assumed it meant she would go back to NXT, but her contract was abruptly terminated.

The Roman Reigns interview was seemingly just the final straw.

Advertisement


What's next?

While Fuentes won't be back in WWE anytime soon, we wish her all the luck in her future career. WWE's next PPV is Super ShowDown, coming to you on June 7th.

Tags:
Roman Reigns Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage reports claim Vince McMahon has been 'on edge' recently
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE Veteran fired after an alleged backstage incident with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon may have to end the brand split
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge backstage update on Vince McMahon pushing Andrade
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon wants 17 matches at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest reasons why Triple H is frustrated with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's advice to backstage officials regarding Sasha Banks revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Unpopular Opinion: Vince McMahon is operating the WWE in panic mode
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon believes in and 3 who he could give up on
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us