WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE is allowing absent Superstar to work for another company

Vince McMahon's Superstars usually only work for WWE

What's the story?

The Colons have not competed in a televised WWE match since taking part in a 10-on-10 elimination tag match on the Survivor Series kickoff show in November 2018.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer explained why WWE has allowed Primo Colon to work for another company recently.

In case you didn't know…

Real-life cousins Primo & Epico Colon have been a tag team in WWE since November 2011.

Within two months, they became WWE Tag Team champions, defeating Evan Bourne & Kofi Kingston at a Raw live event, and they held the titles for 106 days before losing them to R-Truth & Kingston in April 2012.

WWE repacked the duo as Spanish bullfighters Diego & Fernando, aka Los Matadores, in August 2013. With 4ft 5in El Torito by their side, they featured regularly on Raw and SmackDown and they were often involved in matches for the tag titles throughout 2014 and 2015.

Following a short-lived 2016-17 run with a new name, The Shining Stars, and a new gimmick as Puerto Rican holiday agents, Primo & Epico returned to their roots in April 2017 when they simply became known as The Colons.

Since then, however, both men have been ruled out of in-ring action at various stages due to injury, with Primo undergoing knee surgery in 2017 and Epico undergoing shoulder surgery in 2018.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required) that Primo Colon has recently been working for Puerto Rican promotion World Wrestling Council (WWC), which was co-founded in 1973 by WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon (Primo’s father and Epico’s uncle).

Primo is still contracted to WWE, according to Meltzer, and both he and Epico are allowed to work for WWC as part of their WWE deal.

“Even though Primo Colon has been working in Puerto Rico a lot as of late, he is still under contract here [WWE]. Both Colons have it in their deal that because of the longstanding WWE relationship with Carlos Colon, that they are allowed to work shows for WWC.”

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE will decide to use The Colons on SmackDown Live again soon. With a 50-man Battle Royal being advertised for the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7, perhaps we could see Primo & Epico make a rare appearance.