WWE Rumors - Reasons why WrestleMania was moved to Performance Center (Exclusive)

The WWE has moved WrestleMania to the Performance Center in order to prevent any breaks in their current schedule

Backstage sources indicate that there were a number of long term intense discussions as to the overall favored plan

WWE's Performance Center

As of yesterday, WWE announced that WrestleMania would be moving to the Performance Center this year for an empty arena show to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of reasons have been suggested for the move, including insurance reasons and a lack of required knowledge to support a long term postponement.

Sportskeeda can exclusively report that as of this morning, the WWE has moved WrestleMania in order to prevent any breaks in their current schedule, meaning that once WrestleMania is out of the way the company will continue their cyclical route towards Money in the Bank, Saudi Arabia, SummerSlam and beyond.

Backstage sources indicate that there were a number of long term intense discussions as to the overall favored plan for WrestleMania, with Vince McMahon personally in favor of going ahead with the show without implicit instruction from government officials. While a number of options were considered, WWE management was said to be steadfast in their refusal to move the event from its current date of April 5th.

Postponement, while favored by a large portion of the fan base, would undoubtedly upset the calendar for a long period to come and, having taken advice that coronavirus is likely to continue to be an issue for many months to come, the WWE management felt that they had no choice but to continue with the show.

In recent weeks, WWE employees have been called back to Orlando in the Performance Center to be used as a hub site for RAW, SmackDown and NXT shows. With WrestleMania now set to emanate from the Performance Center as well, the WWE's plan is to maintain their schedule which could see Money in the Bank, Extreme Rules and the calendar beyond emanating from the site.

Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information as it becomes apparent.