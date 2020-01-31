WWE Rumors - Recent staff departures due to 'immediate blowup' with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the abrupt and out-of-the-blue announcement that WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were departing the company immediately. This news also caused the value of WWE stocks to plummet,

Now PWInsider is reporting a little bit more about the situation and has suggested that the move was made due to a significant disagreement between the two Co-Presidents and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

PWInsider.com is told that an internal announcement released by the company to its employees was even more direct, alluding to irreconcilable differences in the company’s strategic priorities. Barrios and Wilson had one vision and Vince McMahon had another. Vince’s vision will always win. He’s Vince McMahon. The end.

They go on to add that the timing of the departures and the announcement also suggests that this wasn't something that was planned and was rather the result of an 'immediate blowup.'

Given that the news wasn’t held for the weekend (when most companies would dump negative news, hoping it’s forgotten by the time the work week begins) and was announced out of nowhere, that would be an indication that something happened that led to an immediate blowup and departure.

Barrios and Wilson have been the Co-Presidents of WWE for over ten years and have led the company to one of its most profitable years ever, by securing some excellent television deals with the likes of USA, FOX and BT Sports as well as a partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Whatever Vince McMahon disagreed with them about must have been a pretty big deal as the pair were doing an excellent job of running the financial side of WWE by any measurement.

It's unclear at the moment what the two parties may have disagreed about specifically, other than that they had different ideas about how to move WWE forward.

