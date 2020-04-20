WWE Rumors - Released Superstar set to be rehired?

WWE

It is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that there has been speculation in the WWE locker room about Sarah Logan potentially returning to the company in the near future.

The former Riott Squad member, who is married to RAW Superstar Erik, was among the Superstars who WWE released last week as part of cost-cutting measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that a recently released Superstar could make a surprise appearance on the April 20 episode of RAW, Sapp is reporting on Fightful Select that “numerous people loudly went to bat” for Logan following her release.

“Speculation among the locker room is that Sarah Logan is expected to be back with the company in some capacity in the near future, if she isn't already. As with the case with anyone getting fired, there will be plenty of unhappy people, but we've heard numerous people loudly went to bat for her.”

Maria Kanellis tweeted earlier today that she will make an announcement during RAW, but Sapp clarified that her news has nothing to do with Satin’s report about a released Superstar possibly appearing on the show.

Sarah Logan’s WWE career in 2020

Sarah Logan entered the 2020 Royal Rumble from the No.22 position but she only lasted 28 seconds before being eliminated by the eventual winner of the match, Charlotte Flair.

Her most notable match since then came in the main event at Elimination Chamber when she was one of five Superstars to be eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Last week, Logan faced Baszler in a Money in the Bank qualifier on RAW, but the match lasted just 60 seconds before the referee deemed that the former Riott Squad member could not continue.

Two days later, WWE announced that the 26-year-old had been released.