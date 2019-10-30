WWE News: Renee Young teases "A very big deal" to be announced ahead of WWE Backstage

WWE Backstage makes its debut on FS1 next week

WWE Backstage makes its debut on FOX Sports next Tuesday night and it appears that there could be a huge deal announced this Friday night on SmackDown ahead of the show.

WWE's newest show has been making headlines ahead of its debut since rumors surrounding the show have suggested that CM Punk could play a part. At present, the hosting team consists of just Renee Young and Booker T, but FOX has reportedly approached CM Punk about being part of the show and he even made the trip to LA to audition for a role.

"A Very Big Deal"

The show finally premieres next week and ahead of its debut, Renee Young hyped it up on Social Media suggesting that their first guest could be huge.

“We’re going to have a taped message from John Cena, the Gronk is going to be checking in to see what’s going on, and for our very first guest, huge news, it’s going to be announced on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s a very big deal, I promise you don’t want to miss it.”

WWE travels to The Middle East for their fourth show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia entitled Crown Jewel tomorrow night, before returning to the United States for Friday Night SmackDown the following night, where this huge announcement is expected.

Renee Young isn't making the trip to Saudi Arabia with WWE this time around, but the former Raw Commentator will continue to rehearse ahead of the show's debut next week, and the rumor mill will continue to churn in the coming days until this guest is officially announced.

Do you think CM Punk could be the guest that the company is set to announce? Have your say in the comments section below...

