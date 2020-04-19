Triple H and Vince McMahon.

The recent spree of releases continued to happen this week as NXT talents were quietly let go as part of the latest batch.

Kassius Ohno was one of the NXT Superstars who were cut from the company and while it's not been officially confirmed, Ohno has changed his name to Twitter name to 'WWE Alumni', which is a big enough indicator of his WWE departure.

Dave Meltzer opened up on Ohno's release on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Kassius Ohno was never going to be called up to the main roster

Ohno, popularly known as Chris Hero, was fired on Wednesday night. The 22-year pro wrestling veteran was a player-coach in NXT and Meltzer speculated that WWE never intended to get him to the main roster.

He was never even going to get heavily pushed on NXT TV. Ohno recently began working for the NXT UK brand, however, he was considered to be a valuable asset due to his experience.

Calling Ohno one of the smartest guys in the company, Meltzer noted that various talents looked up to the veteran for guidance and training. The highly-respected Ohno was like a big brother to the talents backstage and he helped understand many aspects of wrestling and life in pro wrestling.

Kassius Ohno is 40 years old and that was speculated to be another reason why WWE may have decided to release him.

Here's what Meltzer shared on the latest WOR:

Kassius Ohno is a name that came out technically this morning, I think he was fired Wednesday Night. He was kind of like a player-coach and I mean I get. Well, this is what I get. He was never going to be brought up to the main roster, I think that was very clear and he was never going to be pushed that hard on NXT.

They were doing something with him in NXT UK brand but he was more like, you know he was a guy who was really one of the smartest guys when it comes to wrestling and working and working multiple styles and the idea of you know different ideas from different places. I know a lot of guys like were very very high on him just because of how much he would teach them about you know about wrestling and about life and things like that.

He was like a lot of guys' big brother in NXT, so it's like on paper when you look at the idea, they were not going to use him but he was valuable in other ways. But he was losing in and an around 40 and they weren't going to use him and I get that, from that perspective.

