WWE Rumors: Returning Superstar to debut on SmackDown? [Possible Spoiler]

SmackDown

John Morrison could be making his return to WWE TV tonight – weeks after signing a deal with the company. PWInsider are reporting that the former Intercontinental Champion is in Memphis, the city where tonight's SmackDown will take place.

Royal Rumble season is here and the buildup has already started. Now, it looks like Morrison could be entering the Rumble himself, and there is a chance of him going into a feud with Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior's promo back in November suggested that he was not happy with the current roster. He claimed that the state of the Blue brand was pathetic and the Superstars were misfits and cowards.

He went on to say that no one was hungry, no one had a backbone, and there was no one like him. Morrison could be the one coming out to challenge Sheamus if he too makes his return to the ring tonight.

Why did John Morrison return to WWE?

John Morrison left WWE back in 2011 and has been working with various promotions for the past 8 years. He signed a deal with WWE back in December and was on WWE's The Bump with Kayla Braxton when he revealed why he came back to the company. He said:

"I was like the guy, the brand ambassador and it was cool having all that autonomy and why did I come back or why did it take so long? I think I was just having so much fun doing what I was doing and I’d always meant to come back here and then at this point when I realized, I was like, ‘Man, I better like, get my a** back to the WWE before ten years go by cause time’s flying.’ [H/T WrestleZone]

Tonight, almost a month after signing the deal and appearing on The Bump, Morrison could be making his debut!