×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio's son reportedly signs official contract 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
714   //    05 May 2019, 02:21 IST

Rey Mysterio's son is now a WWE superstar
Rey Mysterio's son is now a WWE superstar

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio's son has featured heavily in WWE storylines over the past few weeks which appears to be leading towards an interesting swerve for the son of the former World Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio's son Dominic was featured on WWE TV when he was just 11 years old as part of an emotional storyline with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio where the two men fought it out in a ladder match at SummerSlam back in 2005 to decide who the rightful father of Dominic actually was.

Of course, Dominic is Rey Mysterio's biological son and over the past decade and a half he has been looking to follow in his father's footsteps by training to be a professional wrestler with a number of notable names. Dominic has since gained the attention of WWE and now appears on WWE TV alongside his father on a weekly basis.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich on Barnburner's podcast, there is a reason why Dominic has been hanging around WWE with his father in recent weeks, because he's recently signed a contract with the company.

There have been many rumors about Dominic's WWE future ever since he first appeared ahead of WrestleMania, but now it seems to have been confirmed that the youngster will be wrestling alongside his father in WWE in the near future.

What's next?

Dominic is yet to wrestle on WWE TV, but since he's been seen alongside his father as part of the feud with Samoa Joe, it's becoming more and more apparent that he could insert himself in this feud in the coming weeks.

Do you think Dominic will become a huge star in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...


Tags:
WWE SmackDown Rey Mysterio
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Secret backstage plans for Rey Mysterio's son revealed?
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Samoa Joe's opponent for the US Title at WrestleMania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Luke Harper's current WWE contract
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion advertised for SmackDown Live next week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Update on Lars Sullivan's move being banned
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Jeff Hardy injured
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Major backstage concern over Daniel Bryan's future; replacement revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio makes a sad comment about his in-ring future
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason why Andrade was moved to Smackdown Live revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us