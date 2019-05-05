WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio's son reportedly signs official contract

Rey Mysterio's son is now a WWE superstar

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio's son has featured heavily in WWE storylines over the past few weeks which appears to be leading towards an interesting swerve for the son of the former World Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Rey Mysterio's son Dominic was featured on WWE TV when he was just 11 years old as part of an emotional storyline with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio where the two men fought it out in a ladder match at SummerSlam back in 2005 to decide who the rightful father of Dominic actually was.

Of course, Dominic is Rey Mysterio's biological son and over the past decade and a half he has been looking to follow in his father's footsteps by training to be a professional wrestler with a number of notable names. Dominic has since gained the attention of WWE and now appears on WWE TV alongside his father on a weekly basis.

The heart of the matter

According to Joe Peisich on Barnburner's podcast, there is a reason why Dominic has been hanging around WWE with his father in recent weeks, because he's recently signed a contract with the company.

There have been many rumors about Dominic's WWE future ever since he first appeared ahead of WrestleMania, but now it seems to have been confirmed that the youngster will be wrestling alongside his father in WWE in the near future.

What's next?

Dominic is yet to wrestle on WWE TV, but since he's been seen alongside his father as part of the feud with Samoa Joe, it's becoming more and more apparent that he could insert himself in this feud in the coming weeks.

Do you think Dominic will become a huge star in WWE? Have your say in the comments section below...