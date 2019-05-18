WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio wants to lose his mask in WWE match

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 693 // 18 May 2019, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Mysterio be unmasked in WWE?

What's the story?

It's been revealed that Rey Mysterio is apparently pushing for a match which would see him lose his mask in WWE - against his own son.

The Greatest Mask of All Time apparently wants to continue his legacy through son Dominick, and believes the perfect way would be for him to lose his mask, and Dominick to wrestle under the legendary hood.

In case you didn't know…

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE last year after several sporadic appearances throughout the year. Recently, he's been involved in a feud with United States Champion Samoa Joe - with the feud scheduled to culminate at this Sunday's Money In The Bank PPV.

The most interesting part of the feud, however, may very well be the involvement of Rey Mysterio’s 22-year old son Dominick - reminiscent of his 2005 feud with Eddie Guerrero where the storyline revealed that Dominick was actually the son of Eddie Guerrero, leading to the unforgettable ‘Battle For Custody Of Dominick’ ladder match at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

According to the Gorilla Position podcast, the reason behind Dominick’s return to WWE television isn't purely for nostalgia, but rather because Rey Mysterio wants to pass on the legacy of his mask to his son - who has been training to become a wrestler for several years.

"Apparently what Rey wants is to pass the mask on. And that’s what he said to WWE that he wants eventually for Dominick to wear the mask. He wants a match with Dominick where he loses and he passes the mask on."

(H/T to WrestleTalk for the transcription)

What's next?

WWE's Money In The Bank PPV takes place tomorrow night, streaming live on the WWE Network.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio compete in a match for his mask? Let us know in the comments.