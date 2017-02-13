WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio's theme had some non-PG content

Booyaka, Booyaka - wait, what did he just say?

How did we miss this for so many years?

What's the story?

As reported on Reddit, Rey Mysterio's WWE theme song actually had some rather non-PG content throughout his later run with the company. The Spanish translation of Mysterio's anthem includes a rather obvious swear word, which is especially odd considering how much the company forced the PG era during a big portion of Rey's run.

In case you didn't know...

Mysterio, who has been back working on the independents for a few years now, had two main songs that he used for his entrance music during his tenure with WWE. The second, Booyaka 619, is the song in question and was often considered to be one of the most popular themes in all of professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

The line in question is "Ya llego el Rey Mysterio. El vato cabron de San Diego" which roughly translates to "Rey Mysterio has arrived. The motherf*cker from San Diego". However, WWE continued to use the song for a number of years, which begs the question as to whether the promotion actually knew about the issue at all during Mysterio's time there.

What's next?

A few fans have stated that they feel the translation isn't entirely accurate, so it's possible that we could see some kind of analysis over the issue in the next few weeks. However, with rumours running rampant that Rey could return to the WWE soon, it'll be interesting to see if they do indeed choose to use this version of Booyaka 619 after this news has been revealed to the public.

Sportskeeda's take

It's a bit odd to see this being released now, nearly three years after Mysterio's last appearance in WWE. It makes us wonder how concrete this information is, but at the same time, it's interesting to note how WWE could've either let this slip through its fingers or just chosen to ignore the matter out of laziness.

We love Mysterio and it'd be great to see him make his long-awaited return, and he'd probably work really well on a part timer's schedule given his history with injuries. The guy deserves one more ‘Mania match, at least.

