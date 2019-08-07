WWE Rumors: Ricochet currently working injured ahead of SummerSlam

Ricochet

What's the story?

WWE Raw star Ricochet is on a roll on the Monday night brand, and is next set to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship this Sunday night at WWE SummerSlam.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Ricochet is currently working with an injury, and it remains to be seen how his match against Styles will play out.

In case you didn't know...

Ricochet is said to be one of Paul Heyman's favorite new faces in WWE, and as the Executive Director of Raw, Heyman has plans to push The One and Only as the future of the company.

Last week on Raw, Ricochet won a Gauntlet match to punch his ticket to SummerSlam, and this week on Raw he was on the losing end of a six-man tag team match during which he teamed up with Big E and Xavier Woods to face The OC.

The heart of the matter

On the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, co-host Dave Meltzer noted that Ricochet is currently working through an elbow injury, which might have been the reason why he was protected in a tag team match on WWE Raw this week.

"Ricochet's got the bad elbow," reported Meltzer. "It's from an infection, but, he looked good [on Raw this week]."

Meltzer added that Ricochet and AJ Styles have the chance to "tear the house down" at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night, so it remains to be seen how he might be impacted by his current injury status.

What's next?

Ricochet looks to regain the U.S. title from AJ Styles at SummerSlam this Sunday night, and it's almost a guarantee that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be present at ringside to make sure he does not succeed in defeating Styles.

Based on the Raw angle this week, it's possible The New Day might flank Ricochet this Sunday night as Xavier Woods and Big E are not booked in a match at the PPV.

Do you think AJ Styles and Ricochet can steal the show at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section!