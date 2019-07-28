WWE Rumors: Ricochet's injury return timing yet to be decided

Ricochet

What's the story?

Fightful Select is reporting an update on WWE's newest high-flyer, Ricochet's injury, which might be potentially distressing for wrestling fans. As it appears, his return from injury is yet 'TBD' or to be decided.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, the Reunion show saw legends return to WWE to help celebrate the RAW's great heritage. There was one segment when Seth Rollins was being assaulted by The OC when D-Generation X made their way out, to side with Rollins.

The OC, outnumbered by the combined forces of D-Generation X and The nWo, beat a hasty retreat, which left Rollins celebrating with DX in the ring. However, the entire segment was re-written as it was supposed to be Ricochet instead of Rollins.

It appears, that due to his elbow infection, Ricochet was ruled out of action. Having DX and nWo side with him would give him a boost in the eyes of the casual fans. Due to his untimely injury, this was not possible.

The heart of the matter

In the report by Fightful, it states that Ricochet was not cleared for action on WWE RAW Reunion. He last performed on the 21st July Live event.

At the moment, his injury is listed by WWE as 'TBD'. This could mean that Ricochet's injury might be more serious than expected. If he is out for a long time, he will not be able to compete at SummerSlam, which is only in a matter of three weeks.

What's next?

At the moment, Ricochet's future is not known in WWE. He is massively over with the fans at the moment, and the company will be hoping that he can return to action soon. Hopefully, the elbow infection is not serious and he can return soon.

We at Sportskeeda, wish Ricochet a speedy recovery.