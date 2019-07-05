WWE Rumors: Road Dogg's new role in the company revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 508 // 05 Jul 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Road Dogg

What's the story?

Former DX member-turned-creative head Brian "Road Dogg" James reportedly quit his backstage SmackDown Live role over WrestleMania 35 weekend in New York City, with reports citing frustration as the principle reason why he chose to step away from his job.

According to the most recent issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Road Dogg remains with WWE and has accepted a new role working with Triple H and the NXT brand at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In case you didn't know...

Road Dogg's frustrations working in a creative capacity on SmackDown Live reportedly reached a "breaking point" over WrestleMania 35 weekend, with reports suggesting the former WWE Tag Team Champion had grown increasingly frustrated booking SmackDown Live on a weekly basis alongside Vince McMahon.

WrestleMania 35 weekend, which included the big PPV itself, along with post-Mania episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, was said to be filled with numerous, last-minute creative changes which drove Road Dogg to step down from his role on the blue brand following the post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Road Dogg now teaches classes at the WWE Performance Center which were previously taught by Mike Quackenbush.

The classes reportedly focus on in-ring promos and character development, as Road Dogg feels he excelled in pro wrestling largely in part due to his skills on the microphone and as a character, as opposed to his abilities in the ring.

The Observer report also notes that Norman Smiley, who is a regular teacher down at the WWE Performance Center, has been sidelined from work after recently undergoing surgery.

What's next?

The new role for Road Dogg appears to be something tailor-made for the former New Age Outlaws member, as he will be able to impart knowledge on impressionable NXT talents who are developing character and promo skills.

The new role will allow an alleviation of the pressures which come with working alongside Vince McMahon, but will still enable Road Dogg to utilize his creative abilities.

How do you feel about Road Dogg being used to train developmental talents? Let us know in the comments section!