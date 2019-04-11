×
WWE Rumors: Road Dogg sensationally quits WWE following issues with Vince McMahon 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
6.90K   //    11 Apr 2019, 16:30 IST

This has come as a huge shock to many of the WWE Universe
This has come as a huge shock to many of the WWE Universe

What's the story?

Road Dogg has been one of the creative head's for SmackDown Live ever since the brand split, but now it appears that he has made the decision to step down from his position.

In case you didn't know...

It's the biggest week of the year and it appears that the frustrations have been running high both on-screen and off as the stories coming out of WrestleMania over the past few days have already proved.

Whilst it's understandable that many on-screen talents have become quite stressed over the past few days, the backstage team has to work to put together almost an entire week of WWE content which can lead to much higher stress levels and frustration on another level.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Dave Meltzer on this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, Road Dogg has made the decision to step down as creative head of SmackDown Live. The report went on to state that various sources cited frustrations with booking the product alongside Vince McMahon and that this week's SmackDown Live in Brooklyn, New York was where he reached "breaking point."

It has been a long week for WWE with last minute changes all over board, which could be why Road Dogg has become so frustrated. It was only on Saturday night that he joined the rest of D-Generation X in the WWE Hall of Fame, which shows just how drastically the week has changed for the legend.

What's next?

This is still a developing story, but stay turned to Sportskeeda for any updates from WWE thoughout the next few days.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Road Dogg the best of luck in his future endevours whether they're inside or outside of WWE.

