WWE Rumors - Rob Gronkowski did something unexpected at the WrestleMania 36 tapings (Spoiler)

The Gronk has gone on and done something that will pleasantly surprise the fans,

WrestleMania 36 will air on tape delay on April 4th and 5th.

Rob Gronkowski.

The most unique WrestleMania of all time is just a few days away and WWE has already wrapped up filming both nights of the show.

While the spoilers have thankfully not been revealed online, we do know the plans for a new Superstar, which could count as a spoiler depending on how you see it.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that he's heard that WrestleMania host Rob Gronkowski 'has done things that you would normally not expect from the former NFL player.

Meltzer then speculated that Gronkowski may have been booked to get physical with an unnamed Superstar.

Meltzer noted the following:

The only thing that has been said is that Rob Gronkowski does things that you would not expect him to do. So that makes me think that he's doing something physical with somebody.

The former NFL Tight End was revealed to be the host of this year's WrestleMania on the Match 20th episode of SmackDown Live.

Gronk could have a role to play in Elias' match against King Corbin, as the former NFL player had an angle with Corbin during his SmackDown appearance.

Advertisement

The 3-time Super Bowl Champion is expected to be used as a special attraction talent by the WWE and as revealed by Meltzer, he could get physical at WrestleMania and give the fans a preview of what to expect down the line.

Various reports have stated that Gronkowski has signed a deal with the company that would lead to his debut match later in the year.

Speculation is rife that Gronk could have his first WWE match at the SummerSlam PPV, which is scheduled to take place in August in Boston.

Gronk has been a life-long professional wrestling fan and he has previously expressed his desire to have at least one match in the WWE.

Rob Gronkowski has undeniable charisma, however, will he be able to adapt to the in-ring demands of his new project? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.