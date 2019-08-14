WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns makes important decision on his future in wrestling

Roman Reigns

The last year for Roman Reigns has been quite the rollercoaster with 'The Big Dog' winning the Universal Title for the first time during last year's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Shortly after the PPV Reigns was forced to relinquish the title due to a leukemia diagnosis that would see him step away from WWE entirely, then he miraculously returned four months later having beaten the disease.

Roman Reigns' WWE future revealed

Now, a full year after his first ever Universal Title win, Reigns has made another big decision on his future in the WWE, as Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has exclusively reported that Reigns has committed to a new long-term contract with the company,

Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned Roman Reigns recently signed a new WWE contract.

According to sources, Reigns signed on the dotted line last month for a deal that will keep him with WWE for at least a few more years — though the exact length is unclear.

How long is Roman Reigns's contract

As you can see Pro Wrestling Sheet doesn't have the information on how long Reigns' contract is, however some guesswork can be applied to a recent interview that Reigns did with TMZ,

"I can hold this schedule for at least 5 more years of being full-time. It’s great having other opportunities, but I still love having my physical thing in the ring."

What will Roman Reigns do after he leaves WWE?

So it seems that Reigns will be wrestling in WWE for at least the next five years, but after that it seems likely that 'The Big Dog' might follow his relative Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and former rival John Cena into the film industry.

Reigns has already dipped his toes into this line of work as one of the other big things (like I said it's been a wild year for Reigns) that happened this year is Reigns' cameo role in the Hollywood summer blockbuster 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

What's next for Roman Reigns?

Currently, Reigns is embroiled in a 'whodunnit' storyline with 'The Big Dog' trying to get to the bottom of who is attempting to kill him.

Aside from the above, Reigns was also recently announced as the joint cover star of WWE's next video game WWE 2K20.

Are you happy that Roman Reigns has committed to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!