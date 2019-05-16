WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to face WWE legend for the first time ever at Super ShowDown

Roman Reigns.

What's the story?

As announced this week, WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia on June 7th for the second edition of WWE Super ShowDown.

Local advertisements that are apparently doing the rounds in Saudi Arabia have revealed some big matches for the show. This comes after WWE already confirmed two bouts - Randy Orton vs. Triple H, Goldberg vs. The Undertaker and the 50-man Battle Royal.

In case you didn't know...

WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia for the third year in a row and this time around, instead of going ahead with the rumoured Sands of Time PPV, the company chose to name the event Super ShowDown.

Super ShowDown was the name of the PPV held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia last year and while the card for the first iteration looked great, WWE is taking it to a whole new level in Saudi Arabia.

Fans may argue that Goldberg vs. Undertaker has come a little too late, however, the contest between the two veterans is bound to rake in the moolah.

Even if you aren't a fan of the aforementioned match, the full rumoured card may excite a section of the WWE Universe.

The heart of the matter

A Twitter user posted the advertised match card of Super ShowDown which has been given below:

Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon

Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship)

Finn Balor vs. Andrade (Intercontinental Championship Match)

50-Man Battle Royal. Names included: Buddy Murphy, Bobby Roode, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Elias.

Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

Randy Orton vs. Triple H

Well this the matches being advised for Saudi Arabia credit to owner pic.twitter.com/cEm5IkqBNi — Kandi💛🎗 (@InspireReigns) May 15, 2019

While Reigns has faced Shane McMahon in tag team matches - most recently on the latest episode of SmackDown Live - this will be the first singles match between the Big Dog and the Best in the World.

Also, it should be noted that the match card is subject to change as Money in the Bank could play a major role in the larger scheme of things.

So don't take the circulating advertisement for Super ShowDown as potential spoilers for MITB.

What's next?

WWE Super ShowDown will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on June 7th. However, all the focus is now on Money in the Bank which will happen this coming Sunday on May 19th.