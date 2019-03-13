WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns unexpectedly removed from next week's WWE RAW?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 1.44K // 13 Mar 2019, 10:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins helping Roman Reigns to the back on RAW

What's the story?

This past week on WWE RAW, we were set to see Roman Reigns in singles action for the first time since his return to the WWE. But that match did not happen due to Drew McIntyre's attack on The Big Dog.

And it seems like the WWE Universe will have to wait a little bit longer to see Reigns back in singles action on RAW.

In case you didn't know...

The Shield came out to the ring for one last time on RAW after their huge win the previous night at Fastlane. Reigns wanted to get back in action in a singles competition and was set to take on Baron Corbin, but an attack by Drew McIntyre on The Big Dog resulted in the match being canceled.

Reigns was escorted backstage and an enraged Dean Ambrose demanded a match against McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The heart of the matter

As per WrestlingInc, local advertisements in Chicago, where RAW will be held next week, no longer advertises Roman Reigns, while WWE's website and the venue's website has also surprisingly removed Reigns from the billing.

Reigns' Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, are to face Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre in a dark match following RAW. WWE haven't revealed why Reigns was removed from RAW. It could perhaps be to give him some time off after a hectic two weeks since his return to the WWE, while he also doesn't have any major storyline on RAW at the moment.

What's next?

One person who will be on next week's RAW is Universal champion Brock Lesnar, who returns to have a face-to-face with his opponent at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins.

Also Read: WWE News: Seth Rollins reveals the real reason why Brock Lesnar is in the WWE

Advertisement