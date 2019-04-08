WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey injured during WrestleMania main event

Ronda Rousey may have been injured at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Ronda Rousey may have picked up an injury during the match.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of WrestleMania 35 saw history made as Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch became the first women to headline a WrestleMania. With the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the line, it was winner take all.

After sending Charlotte through a table, it was down to Rousey and Lynch. Lynch countered Rousey's Piper's Pit by rolling her up to pick up the win.

The heart of the matter

On the post-WrestleMania episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the 'Winner take all' main event between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Meltzer revealed that Rousey had actually picked up an injury during the main event.

According to Dave Meltzer, Ronda Rousey broke her hand during the main event of WrestleMania 35. No further details were divulged. Meltzer also discussed the finish and wrote off rumours of Ronda Rousey being upset with the finish of the match. According to Meltzer, Lynch was supposed to pin Rousey but her shoulders weren't supposed to be off the mat.

Meltzer noted the fact that WWE pointed out the shoulder being up could have been a decision made by Vince McMahon.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be on WWE RAW tonight with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. After the finish of the WrestleMania match, it looked like WWE could be planning a program between Lynch and Rousey. However, with Rousey reportedly picking up an injury, WWE may have to shelve those plans.

