×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey injured during WrestleMania main event

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.94K   //    08 Apr 2019, 15:49 IST

Ronda Rousey may have been injured at WrestleMania
Ronda Rousey may have been injured at WrestleMania

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey main-evented WrestleMania 35 along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Ronda Rousey may have picked up an injury during the match.

In case you didn't know...

The main event of WrestleMania 35 saw history made as Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch became the first women to headline a WrestleMania. With the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the line, it was winner take all.

After sending Charlotte through a table, it was down to Rousey and Lynch. Lynch countered Rousey's Piper's Pit by rolling her up to pick up the win.

ALSO READ: Fight breaks out in the crowd at WrestleMania 35 during Reigns vs McIntyre

The heart of the matter

On the post-WrestleMania episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the 'Winner take all' main event between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Meltzer revealed that Rousey had actually picked up an injury during the main event.

According to Dave Meltzer, Ronda Rousey broke her hand during the main event of WrestleMania 35. No further details were divulged. Meltzer also discussed the finish and wrote off rumours of Ronda Rousey being upset with the finish of the match. According to Meltzer, Lynch was supposed to pin Rousey but her shoulders weren't supposed to be off the mat.

Meltzer noted the fact that WWE pointed out the shoulder being up could have been a decision made by Vince McMahon.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will be on WWE RAW tonight with the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. After the finish of the WrestleMania match, it looked like WWE could be planning a program between Lynch and Rousey. However, with Rousey reportedly picking up an injury, WWE may have to shelve those plans.

Read Full WWE WrestleMania 35 Results & Analysis
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey WWE Network
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
WWE Rumors: Backstage forces are pushing for Charlotte to win WrestleMania main event
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey needs to main event Wrestlemania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 35 Main Event Finish Not Decided Yet?
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 controversial things WWE must do during the main event of the PPV
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Rumors: Main event finish botched, original planned ending revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey takes a shot at WWE during ESPN interview
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35 Predictions: Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair - Winner Takes All Preview
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey responds to rumour that her WrestleMania match may not main event the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's plans for winner of WrestleMania 35 main event revealed
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey should be the main event at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us