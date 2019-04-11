×
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey made an interesting demand heading into WrestleMania main event

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
992   //    11 Apr 2019, 16:54 IST

Ronda Rousey did not want to tap to Becky Lynch as part of the WrestleMania main event
Ronda Rousey did not want to tap to Becky Lynch as part of the WrestleMania main event

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was pinned at WrestleMania to lose her Raw Women's Championship in a finish that was obviously botched; but ahead of the match, it appears that Rousey left WWE in a position where she had to be pinned because she refused to tap out.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is seen as The Baddest Woman On The Planet which means that she has developed something of a reputation throughout her career in UFC. The former Champion didn't want that reputation to be diminished in WWE if she was forced to tap, which could be why the company decided that Becky Lynch pinning her was the best option.

This was reportedly done to set up a rematch between the two women in Tampa for WrestleMania 36, but that is still yet to be confirmed.

The heart of the matter

Reports since WrestleMania have already stated that Rousey was fuming following the finish of the match in New Jersey, but Brad Shepard recently stated on the Oh You Didn't Know podcast that Rousey went into WrestleMania with a bad attitude and demanded that she wasn't tapped out.

"Ronda Rousey had a bad attitude coming into this match and she was adamant about Becky Lynch not tapping her out.”

It's understandable that Rousey wouldn't want to be tapped out since she has a certain reputation, but the fact that she had an attitude about it has annoyed a number of people surrounding the situation.

What's next?

Rousey reportedly suffered a broken hand at WrestleMania and was originally scheduled to be at Raw the following night but was written out of the script, so her immediate WWE future still remains up in the air.

Do you think Ronda Rousey was right in demanding not to tap? Have your say in the comments section below...

