×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 opponent revealed?

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
826   //    16 Dec 2018, 21:19 IST

Who will Ronda Rousey face at the WWE Royal Rumble?
Who will Ronda Rousey face at the WWE Royal Rumble?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey defends her RAW Women's Championship against "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax ar WWE TLC tonight. However, talk of Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 opponent continues and Dave Meltzer recently weighed in on the matter.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax at TLC tonight. Rousey won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August and has since defended her title successfully.

Rousey and Jax's feud started soon after Jax's heel turn. Nia turned on Ember Moon on RAW and aligned herself with Tamina.

Rumors surrounding Rousey's opponents at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania started months ago. It looks like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are the two opponents earmarked for Rousey.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's opponent at the Royal Rumble on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said:

“If [Lynch] loses and Charlotte is the champion, that’s fine, but if Ronda loses and Nia becomes the champion that kinda sucks. So, but you know Charlotte can cost her the match because I’m pretty sure that they’re gonna go with Ronda and Charlotte at Royal Rumble. I mean based on everything I heard that was the direction.” H/T: RingsideNews

It looks like the outcomes from WWE TLC tonight will help us understand who could face Ronda Rousey at TLC.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax tonight on WWE TLC. Rousey faces a stiff test but it's not something the former UFC star shouldn't be able to overcome.

Nia Jax's partner in crime Tamina will probably be at ringside for this match. One of the biggest questions going in will be what role she'll play during the match.

Do you want to see another Charlotte vs. Rousey match? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Ronda Rousey Nia Jax
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and WrestleZone.
5 Shocking things Vince McMahon could be planning for...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Royal Rumble 2019 rumors we hope are true and 3 we...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Early favourite for 2019 women's Royal Rumble...
RELATED STORY
5 Matches WWE needs to book for Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could be surprise entrants in the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning a huge swerve at The Royal Rumble?
RELATED STORY
Really Early Predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Early predictions to win men's WWE Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
5 possible winners for the men's Royal Rumble match in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey debuts at Royal Rumble, signs...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us