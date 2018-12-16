WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 opponent revealed?

Who will Ronda Rousey face at the WWE Royal Rumble?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey defends her RAW Women's Championship against "The Irresistible Force" Nia Jax ar WWE TLC tonight. However, talk of Rousey's WWE Royal Rumble 2019 opponent continues and Dave Meltzer recently weighed in on the matter.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey faces Nia Jax at TLC tonight. Rousey won the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August and has since defended her title successfully.

Rousey and Jax's feud started soon after Jax's heel turn. Nia turned on Ember Moon on RAW and aligned herself with Tamina.

Rumors surrounding Rousey's opponents at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania started months ago. It looks like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are the two opponents earmarked for Rousey.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on Ronda Rousey's opponent at the Royal Rumble on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said:

“If [Lynch] loses and Charlotte is the champion, that’s fine, but if Ronda loses and Nia becomes the champion that kinda sucks. So, but you know Charlotte can cost her the match because I’m pretty sure that they’re gonna go with Ronda and Charlotte at Royal Rumble. I mean based on everything I heard that was the direction.” H/T: RingsideNews

It looks like the outcomes from WWE TLC tonight will help us understand who could face Ronda Rousey at TLC.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax tonight on WWE TLC. Rousey faces a stiff test but it's not something the former UFC star shouldn't be able to overcome.

Nia Jax's partner in crime Tamina will probably be at ringside for this match. One of the biggest questions going in will be what role she'll play during the match.

Do you want to see another Charlotte vs. Rousey match? Let us know in the comments.

