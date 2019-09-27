WWE Rumors: Rumor Killer on CM Punk returning

CM Punk

The CM Punk to WWE rumours are back and Wrestling Observer Newsletter is the origin of those rumours. It all came up because of two lines in the latest newsletter. First: “If C.M. Punk is to come back to pro wrestling, it looks like it will be here”. And second: “The impression from WWE is that they believe he wants back in but right now it’s nothing they are counting on doing.”

That was enough to get the WWE Universe to start talking about it and also for websites to pick it up and run the story. However, the always reliable Tom Colohue has revealed that WWE are not interested in re-hiring Punk.

Colohue tweeted: “Are we honestly doing this again? There is no interest from the #WWE in hiring CM Punk. I shouldn't have to keep saying this but yet again a bait site is running with this cr*p.”

When a fan pointed out that WWE will know the value of Punk when he goes to All Elite Wrestling, Colohue added: “WWE made Punk a star. They know the impact his return would have. They're still not interested. I've been told this repeatedly by many people. If AEW can convince him, great. Punk has repeatedly stated he has no interest in returning to wrestling. Just let it go.”

#WWE made Punk a star. They know the impact his return would have. They're still not interested. I've been told this repeatedly by many people.



If #AEW can convince him, great. Punk has repeatedly stated he has no interest in returning to wrestling.



Just let it go. https://t.co/KduKD4rV1o — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) September 27, 2019

The rumors of Punk returning have been doing the rounds for a long time now but they peaked a few weeks back when the former WWE Champion himself said that he would be open to talking to Vince McMahon and Triple H.

All Elite Wrestling have already confirmed that they tried to get Punk to join but he did not end up signing for them.

Tony Khan himself said: “What's a one-person wrestling company? There's no such thing right? He was on the first roster, when I sketched down the list, like, hey, I wanna start a wrestling company... who are all the names you're gonna get? Everybody we got is on that list, and he was also on that list to be honest with you. I got almost every person on that list. I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he's awesome and he was not here as you saw. I don't think that's the story of the show.”

