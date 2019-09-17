WWE Rumors: Rusev is not the father of Maria Kanellis' child, big update on the storyline

Rusev and Maria Kanellis

On the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Rusev may not be the real father of Maria Kanellis' unborn son and that this angle is expected to be stretched out in the weeks to come.

"Rusev is not the father. I don’t know how they will get out of it next week but next week they will tell us that he is not the father. I think. I’m pretty sure about that actually. I think the reveal of the father is going to be like something like a long, long, long-term thing."

Rusev returns to RAW

Rusev made his TV return this week and was revealed to be the father of Maria Kanellis' child. The big revelation was met with a lukewarm response from the live audience, which could also be attributed to the fact that Rusev has always been seen on TV with his real-life wife Lana.

It just doesn't add up here now, does it?

Earlier on in the night, Maria Kanellis revealed that she is expecting a boy in the gender reveal party backstage before stating that Ricochet was the father.

Mike Kanellis then challenged Ricochet to a match. The former United States Champion made quick work of Mike before Maria came out to the ramp and cut a promo. She admitted to lying about Ricochet being the father as she thought her husband would be motivated by the news. Maria then revealed Rusev as the real father.

Superstars returning after a long time usually get a decent pop from the fans but that didn't happen with Machka. It solely had to do with how he was brought back. Nonetheless, a dejected Mike Kannelis said that he didn't want to face Rusev as he was just having a very bad day but the Bulgarian Brute was adamant. The match kicked off and Rusev finished off Mike with the Accolade within a matter of seconds.

What's next?

The current angle has no heat whatsoever and WWE is still pushing this forward with Rusev now involved in the storyline. Is he the real father? Maybe not. What does Lana have to say about Rusev's relationship with Maria? What's the final destination of this story?

The coming few weeks are either going to be painfully cringeworthy or refreshingly entertaining. We seriously hope it's the latter.

