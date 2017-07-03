WWE Rumors: Rusev set to return on SmackDown Live this week

The Bulgarian Brute has not been in in-ring action as he was injured.

Rusev is a former WWE US Champion

What’s the story?

Former WWE United States Champion Rusev has been out of action since March due to a shoulder injury. It looks like Rusev is finally ready to return to action on SmackDown Live this week.

In case you didn’t know...

It was announced during the Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 33 that Rusev would be heading to the blue brand. Rusev, himself, later appeared in a video on SmackDown Live teasing his return but it never came to fruition.

With Lana now being pushed in singles action, it will be interesting to see how Rusev’s character evolved without her (assuming they’re split up on TV).

The heart of the matter

Cageside Seats is suggesting that Rusev could be scheduled to return to SmackDown Live as soon as this Tuesday. Rumours suggest that Rusev could return as part of the special Independence Day Battle Royal planned for the 4th of July episode of SmackDown.

The show will also feature the return of John Cena, and there were reports earlier that Rusev could feud with Cena in the coming months.

What’s next?

The move to SmackDown Live is probably going to help Rusev. With the smaller roster on SmackDown Live, there will be more opportunity for the ‘Bulgarian Brute’ to climb his way back up the card and fulfil his potential as a main-event heel.

Author’s take

I’m a big fan of Rusev and I personally feel that he’s never recovered from the disastrous storyline with Summer Rae and Dolph Ziggler. Rusev has the potential to be an elite level Superstar and I hope that WWE officials give him the opportunity to climb his way back up the card.