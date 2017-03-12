WWE Rumors: Rusev to undergo surgery

The World's Largest Athlete has revealed to fans the reason behind his squashing of Rusev at WWE Fastlane 2017.

by Harald Math News 12 Mar 2017, 16:57 IST

Rusev was brutalised by Big Show at Fastlane 2017

What’s the story?

Speculation has been rife recently about Rusev and what many perceived to be backstage heat following his decision to cut his hair, but the man who squashed the Bulgarian Brute at Fastlane 2017 may well have lifted the lid on the reasoning behind Rusev’s recent treatment on WWE TV. Twitter user SojournerJust claims that at a recent WWE live event he had the chance to ask the Big Show about what happened at Fastlane, to which Show replied that the match went down as it did because Rusev is about to undergo shoulder surgery.

@cagesideseats @WithSpandex q -"why you did rusev like that?' A- "he's having shoulder surgery and I put him over strong years ago" pic.twitter.com/FNpqLM11yk — Homie BlahBlah (@SojournerJust) March 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know

Big Show and Rusev went one-on-one in an impromptu match at last week’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, immediately following the dissolution of Rusev’s partnership with Jinder Mahal. Despite Rusev getting in a few hits here and there the match was largely one-sided, but it was the finish that struck a chord with a number of fans. Big Show hit Rusev with three chokeslams before hitting the Bulgarian with the KO punch as Rusev was motionless in the corner.

The heart of the matter

The nature of the finish led many to believe that Rusev was being punished, and the initial rumour stated that the punishment was being dished out because Rusev took it upon himself to cut his hair and subsequently change his look. Big Show’s revelation changes this, however, and if Rusev is indeed going under the knife then the Fastlane match may well become a little easier for fans to swallow.

Rusev himself also mentioned on Instagram that he won’t be lifting weights for the foreseeable future, which ties in with Big Show’s surgery claim. With Big Show heading towards a showcase spot in what may well be his final WrestleMania and Rusev not marked out for anything important, a decisive win for Big Show at Fastlane may well have been the right move in the end.

What’s next?

Until either WWE or Rusev himself come out to confirm the surgery it will remain conjecture, but the pieces of the puzzle are coming together to suggest that there is truth behind the giant’s supposed words. Rusev has been a bit-part player at best in WWE in 2017, with many fans frustrated at the lack of spotlight on a man with so much talent.

If he is indeed to undergo surgery the time away from the ring could do wonders for Rusev’s presentation and see him return later in the year with renewed vigour and momentum.

Sportskeeda’s take

Handsome Rusev is one of our favourites here at Sportskeeda and as such we wish the Bulgarian Brute all the best if he is indeed undergoing surgery soon. Whilst it is frustrating for the man who came out at WrestleMania 31 on a tank to miss the Show of Shows this year, Rusev could be a long term star for WWE if the company plays its cards right.